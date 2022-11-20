Malta interim coach Gilbert Agius has urged the national team players to keep up the high standards set against Greece last week as they brace themselves for another tough test when facing Ireland in an international friendly on Sunday night at the National Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).

The national team drew a lot of plaudits in midweek when they came agonisingly close to upset Euro 2004 winners Greece as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw at the National Stadium.

Agius told the Times of Malta that he was delighted with the character shown by his players but warned them they needed to keep up the high standards they set against Greece if they are to secure another positive result against the Irish.

“I was delighted with the character shown by my players against Greece,” Agius told the Times of Malta.

