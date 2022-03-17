Devis Mangia said that his main focus remained on building a bright future as the national team prepares for this month’s friendlies against Azerbaijan and Kuwait at the National Stadium.

The Malta national teams’ head coach has named a 29-man squad for the upcoming matches which will see veteran defender Andrei Agius play his final game for Malta against Azerbaijan on March 25.

After the Malta FA published the list of players selected, there was criticism towards Mangia for failing to name Sirens goalkeeper Jonathan Debono, 36, in his latest list.

But the Italian coach said that his focus has to be on building something for the future and has to give a priority to young talent.

“As I always say, the doors of the national team are open for everyone, but it’s clear that given the project we have embarked on my work has to focus to build something for the future,” Mangia said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta