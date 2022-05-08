National Teams Head Coach Devis Mangia announced a 33-man provisional squad for a training camp between May 11 and May 20 in preparation to the June International window.

The list includes players that are still engaged in the IZIBET FA Trophy or in foreign leagues. These will join the rest of the squad after they end their commitments in the respective competitions.

Featuring in League D2 in the UEFA Nations League qualifiers, Malta will start its commitments with an away game against San Marino on June 5. Four days later, Malta will play against Estonia on home soil and again against San Marino on June 12 Since Malta is in a group with three teams, it is obliged to play an extra two friendly matches, one of which is scheduled for June 1.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.