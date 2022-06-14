For the second consecutive time, Malta will head into the final game of its UEFA Nations League campaign with promotion to League C on the line.

After the dramatic defeat at the hands of Estonia, Malta were desperate to bounce back and pick up a win to keep their aspirations of a historic promotion alive.

Against 211th-ranked San Marino, Malta put on a commanding showing with a total of 24 attempts at goal to San Marino’s five after registering a 70% of possession.

However, Devis Mangia’s side had to survive a huge scare at the death in a deja-vu of what happened against the Estonian team, last Thursday.

San Marino’s big chance infuriated Malta coach Mangia who wants his team to make the most of the chances they create and ensure they avoid compromising all the good work done by the team.

