The Head Coach of the Malta national teams Devis Mangia has tested positive for Covid-19, the Malta Football Association (MFA) has announced on Thursday.

“Devis Mangia, the Head Coach of the National Teams, has tested positive for COVID-19,” the MFA statement said.

“Mangia, who has very mild symptoms, has been in quarantine for some days after coming into contact with a person who returned a positive result for the coronavirus. He will remain in self-isolation and follow the medical guidance given by the Public Health Department in collaboration with the medical team of the Malta Football Association.

The contact-tracing assessment in relation to the first positive case has been completed. All the established contacts were informed accordingly, instructed to do a swab test and take all the necessary steps in accordance with the Public Health protocol,” the statement concluded.

Mangia is the latest coronavirus positivity news in Maltese football after earlier on Thursday, Birkirkara had announced that five players from the first squad have also contracted the virus sparking doubts over whether they will be available to face Floriana in their upcoming league game.