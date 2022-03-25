Malta coach Devis Mangia could not hide his concern on his team’s physical condition ahead of their international friendly against Azerbaijan at the National Stadium on Friday evening (kick-off: 7pm).

The national team will be back in action for the first time since they wrapped up their World Cup qualifying campaign with two heavy home defeats to Croatia (1-7) and Slovakia (0-6) and there are high hopes in the Maltese camp to reignite the feel-good-factor around the team with a sprightly performance against the Azeris.

However, one could not note the disappointment on the face of Mangia when quizzed about the team’s condition ahead of today’s match.

“I have to be sincere and say that I am disappointed with the physical condition of the national team players that ply their trade in Malta,” Mangia said.

