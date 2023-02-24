Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini has named a 36-man squad for a short mini-camp next week.

The training camp will be held between Monday, February 27, and Thursday, March 2 at the Ta’ Qali Training Grounds.

This will be the first opportunity for Marcolini, who replaced Devis Mangia in the job, to work with the players ahead of the start of the European Championship qualifiers next month.

In fact, Malta open their qualifying campaign with an away trip to North Macedonia on March 23 before hosting European champions Italy on March 26 at the National Stadium.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt