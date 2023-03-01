Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini is looking to build a strong bond between his players and the technical staff as they brace themselves for a baptism of fire in the Euro 2024 qualifiers this month.

The national team kicks off its Euro 2024 commitments with an away trip to Northern Macedonia on March 23 before hosting European champions Italy at the National Stadium three days later.

Speaking to the media on the second day of a training camp with the national team players, Marcolini admitted that the team has a huge task on their hands in the Euro 2024 qualifying group that also features England and Ukraine.

