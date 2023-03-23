The Malta national team opens their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign tonight when they face Macedonia at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje (kick-off: 20.45).

New coach Michele Marcolini has stepped up preparations for what will be his debut, and speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Italian believes the team’s training camp prior to what he expects to be a very tough fixture was instrumental.

“The players have good knowledge about what I think about tactical ideas or behaviour as well,” Marcolini said.

“I think that everyone knows that our group is very difficult. Maybe the most difficult of all groups. We have two very strong teams – Italy and England – but at the same time we have Macedonia and Ukraine, who lost the possibility to go to the World Cup only because of one match – the playoff.

