Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini has urged his players to show the same energy and passion shown against Ukraine last month, as the national team faces arguably their toughest test in the Euro qualifiers when they face England at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

England have been without a doubt the dominant force in Group C as Gareth Southgate’s team have dropped just two points from the six matches played and are already assured of their place in next year’s finals in Germany.

The Maltese side are keen to try and make life difficult for the home side and coach Michele Marcolini urged his players to give everything they have in the English capital.

“We are aware that we are set for a very tough match against a formidable England side,” the Italian told the Times of Malta.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com