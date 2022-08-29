The Malta women’s national team returns in action for the final two games of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification campaign.

The Maltese side kickstart its final double-header of this campaign with a home game against Azerbaijan on Friday, September 2 at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 19.30).

The following week, on Tuesday, September 6, Malta will then meet Montenegro in Podgorica (kick-off: 18.00).

