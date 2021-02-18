The Malta women’s national team will make their first international appearance in 2021 when they host Slovakia in their VisitMalta Women’s Tournament opener, at the Hibernians Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 15.00).

This will be the first time that Mark Gatt’s side will play since their double-win over Georgia and Israel late last year, which sealed Malta’s record-breaking 10-point haul in the qualifying campaign for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

Although coach Gatt won’t have his full squad available for this game, due to a number of injuries that hampered his preparations, he is still pleased with his team’s preparation ahead of the Slovakia clash.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta