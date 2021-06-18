A seizure of packages of cocaine found hidden in a secret luggage compartment at Malta International Airport has been highlighted in a European report.

The incident was featured as a case study in the World Customs Organisation's review of drug seizures at European airports and mail centres for last year.

On September 13 2020, an irregularity was noted in a scan image of luggage that arrived at the airport from Madrid.

The suitcase was emptied and a physically examination uncovered a false bottom, revealing three packages of cocaine, wrapped in silver foil weighing 9.58kg.

In 2020, 765 cases of drug couriers were reported at airports in Europe. In more than half of the reported attempts (53%), the drugs were hidden in the courier's luggage or in special compartments discovered by X-ray scanning.

This was followed by 22% of the seizures in which the drugs were swallowed or stuffed into the body and in 15% of the cases, the drugs were packed on the body or hidden in clothing

In total, nearly 6.9 tons of illegal drugs were stopped from entering the European market or from being redirected worldwide.

The most common departure countries of drug couriers arrested at European airports, based on seizure records, were the Netherland Antilles (21%), Brazil (12%), Suriname (7%) and Spain (6%), with the Netherlands (35%), Spain (13%) and Ireland (10%).

As in previous years, cocaine seizures still accounted for by far the largest share, at 63%.

In terms of the total quantity, although declining, Khat was again dominant, with 3.8 tons of the stimulant drug seized. As of 2019, most of the Khat originated from Israel, followed by Kenya.

In 2020, more cannabis was brought into Europe by air passengers (a rise of 21% in terms of number of seizures). However, the reported total annual amount of heroin intercepted in the passenger channel at airports has decreased steadily.