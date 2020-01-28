The sole bidder which won the rights to operate a Malta-Comino ferry for at least 15 years has emphasised the cooperative's environmentally-friendly investments, as smaller operators work to block the tender deal in court.

Comino Ferries Coop spokesman Mark Bajada said on Tuesday that the cooperative, which won the Transport Malta tender, had invested millions in two specially-built eco-boats to operate the servide.

The boats will be the first hybrid vessels to operate in Maltese waters and will operate in fully electric mode when close to shore in Comino, Marfa or Ċirkewwa.

"This means zero emissions and zero noise around the bay areas – and with reduced drag to minimise wake," Mr Bajada noted.

According to the tender document, the winning bidder must operate at least 20 ferry crossings during summer months and 15 during winter.

Operators must guarantee service from sunrise to sunset in summer, with services running from 7am to 6pm in winter months.

The hybrid vessels, which were designed by Maltese naval engineers, are larger and faster than the boats which have so far been used to make the crossing. They will include Wifi, disabled seating and baggage stowage facilities.

Mr Abela said the larger vessels meant the coop will be able to run the ferry service using just two boats, rather than the 10 it previously used.

The tender document specified that applicants must operate a minimum of two vessels.

Sole bidder

Comino Ferries Coop was the only operator to bid for a tender issued by Transport Malta last July for a single entity to run the Comino ferry service from Marfa and Ċirkewwa. The service will offer ferry rides to both the Blue Lagoon and Santa Marija Bay.

The ferry service has for years operated as an open market, with no regulation to limit operators or enforce service standards.

Other operators of Comino ferry services this month have complained that the deal will threaten their livelihoods. Last week, they filed an application for an injunction in court.

Comino Ferries Coop has argued that the rival operators missed the boat when they failed to bid for the tender themselves. Mr Bajada argued that they did so "because they want anarchy to reign."

“We decided to invest €5 million of our own money in new ferries and facilities and are now coming under attack for seeking to improve the visitor experience. We ask: would it be fair for us to take all risk and for other operators to operate the same routes without spending a penny? Our livelihood is at stake.”

The coop's exclusivity is restricted to departures from Marfa and Ċirkewwa, while pick-ups for the purposes of pleasure, fishing or diving are not affected, he noted.