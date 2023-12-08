Malta has become a founding member of a coalition of 27 countries that wants culture to become a central pillar in the global response to climate change.

The government said in a statement this move solidified Malta's commitment to culture-based climate action during a high-level ministerial dialogue at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates.

The united effort will be known as Group of Friends of Culture-based Climate Action.

At the meeting, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici spoke about the urgent need to elevate discourse on cultural preservation within the context of climate change.

The cultural sector, significantly impacted by climate change, possessed untapped potential to contribute "physically and societally", he said, noting that, according to UNESCO, nearly one-third of its 318 World Heritage sites were located in vulnerable coastal areas.

Tangible cultural artefacts, he added, bore visible scars of climate change, requiring increased financial demands for maintenance.

"Malta acknowledges the potential scarcity of global technical expertise and advocates for a more structured international platform for the exchange of successful strategies at both technical and political levels.

"Malta also underscores the importance of tailoring interventions to the unique needs, resources, and aspirations of each state in crafting solutions. While commending the integration of cultural discourse into broader climate discussions, Malta stresses the importance of avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach that could undermine international commitments."