Malta on Friday pledged its commitment to an initiative that strives for cleaner seas and a stronger blue economy.

According to Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, the blue economy employs around 11,000 people in Malta and generates €406 million in gross value added.

Addressing a digital conference about the WestMED initiative, which helps public institutions, academia, entrepreneurs and local communities develop maritime projects, Borg aid the government was committed to work for a safer maritime space, a stronger blue economy and more cooperation with stakeholders.

"We will continue prioritising innovation to see more sustainable growth and collaborate with our partners to see more jobs in this sector and a better standard of living for Mediterranean people while protecting our seas.

"Next February, Malta plans to host the second ministerial meeting of the UFM Blue Economy... We are committed to strike a balance between growth and our obligations towards the oceans and ecosystems."