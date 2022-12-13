Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg has condemned the execution of protesters in Iran, saying the situation "cannot remain business as usual.”

Borg was speaking during an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting held in Brussels, during with foreign ministers from member states adopted new sanctions against Iran, added €2 billion to the European Peace Facility and discussed further sanctions against Russia.

Iran, which has been racked by months of protests against its repressive regime, started beheading protestors this week. So far, at least two known beheadings have taken place.

Ian Borg speaks following the meeting. Video: Foreign Affairs Ministry

Foreign Affairs ministers agreed during the Brussels meeting to impose a new package of sanctions on Iran, targeting 20 individuals and one entity to a sanctions list.

“We consider unacceptable the use of capital punishment as a tool to repress the protestors,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell told the press after the meeting.

Another eight Iranian individuals were added to EU sanctions lists for their role in providing military support to Russia.

Ministers also discussed a new package of sanctions against Russia for its continued invasion of Ukraine, but were unable to reach an agreement.

Borrell said that “some” member states were opposed to the EU plan, and hinted that their concerns centred on potential “collateral effects” that the sanctions would have. “I am fully confident that we will reach an agreement,” Borrell said.

Malta’s ministry said Borg had deplored the killing of civilians and the strategic destruction of civilian infrastructure by Russia in Ukraine, in particular the critical energy infrastructure. He remarked that during its term on the UN Security Council, Malta will seek to ensure that assistance continues to reach those most affected by this war and retain its focus on ensuring the effectiveness of delivery of this assistance.

The Brussels meeting – the last EU Foreign Council of 2022 – also saw ministers meet with counterparts from former Soviet republics, as part of talks to strengthen the EU’s so-called Eastern Partnership, which brings together EU member states along with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Ministers discussed ways of improving the partnership and tailoring it to members’ specific needs.

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Borg emphasised the need to counter disinformation and to strengthen security in the area. He also highlighted that stepping up investments in connectivity and increased efforts to enable the transfer of knowledge are mutually beneficial avenues for further cooperation.

Borg also met with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the fringes of the Eastern Partnership meeting.

The ministers discussed Malta’s role ahead of the UN Security Council term and the EU’s mediation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan,the ministry said.