Malta will form part of the International Maritime Organization’s 40-member council for the 13th consecutive term.

The country was confirmed as an IMO council member in an election held by the organisation’s 176-member assembly in London on Friday.

The Council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising IMO work.

Malta was one of 20 countries elected due to their special interest in the maritime section “whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.”

The newly elected Council will serve until 2023. It will meet for its 126th session on December 15, when it will elect its chair and vice-chair.

Transport Minister Ian Borg addressed the IMO assembly earlier this week.

In a statement, Borg’s ministry said Malta’s membership reflected the fact that the country has one of the world’s largest shipping registers and enjoys international respect in the maritime sector.

Borg thanked Transport Malta for their work in the sector and said he hoped Malta would play an active part in the IMO council, to further improve security and efficiency in maritime transportation.