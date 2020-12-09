Malta is considering a Proof of Vaccination document to be handed to all those who take the COVID-19 vaccine, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Wednesday.

She said the local database will include a feature for this purpose with the necessary security safeguards.

Talks are currently being held in the EU with a view of all member countries having a common document, recognised by all.

Proof of vaccination will be especially useful for travellers and some airlines have said they will not accept passengers on board unless they have been vaccinated.

Gauci was speaking during the Ask Charmaine show on Times of Malta.

Children, pregnant women will not be vaccinated

Gauci also said in reply to other questions that children will initially not be vaccinated.

The vaccine research so far has been focused on adults and older persons, she said. Few children have been infected by the virus and most of those who had, did not have any major complications except those with other medical complications.

RELATED STORIES 79 new COVID-19 cases detected

The vaccines have also not been tested on pregnant women, and those who are pregnant or think they be pregnant are being advised not to take the vaccine.

The same applies for those who plan on getting pregnant in the coming three months.

Period of immunity still being studied

Asked how long the vaccine immunisation will last, Gauci said "we really do not know" but the immunity found so far on vaccines lasted longer than natural immunisation.

Gauci said the vaccine will not be available in private hospitals since all production is being bought in bulk by governments.

She underlined the safety of the vaccine, saying the European Medicines Agency is being very rigorous in its studies after three clinical trials.