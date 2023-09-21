Malta will continue to be a voice for those nations impacted most by the threat of rising sea levels, the prime minister told a conference on the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

He told a discussion on the theme ‘Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea-level Rise,’ that as a member of the Security Council, Malta aims to keep climate change and sea level rise at the centre of the aġenda.

Malta will continue to be a voice for those nations that are impacted the most by the threat of rising sea levels, he said. The sovereignty, cultural and historical identities of such countries need to be protected.

"We need to protect the environment and our people, prosperity and the way of living, against the challenges being faced by the rising sea levels,” he said.

The prime minister also reiterated Malta's backing for initiatives such as the ‘Island for Island’ support project launched at COP 26 and the Climate Vulnerability and Resilience Index being developed by the Small States Institute, the University of Malta and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific states. The project, he said, is an effective evaluation of the impacts of climate change on vulnerable states.

The prime minister also pointed to other climate change initiatives, such as the Green Bonds issued by the Water Services Corporation whereby bonds are issued for environmental projects in the water sector with the aim of improving the quality of water and renewables.