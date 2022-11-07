The Maltese and Gozitans are well-known for their kindness and generosity towards those in need. This is evident in the fundraising marathons that occur from time to time as well as in the solidarity that was shown during the pandemic.

This sense of altruism, where one person shows empathy towards another, is also seen among young people. This shows that our younger population does not conform to the typical social stereotype, namely that they are not interested in anything and do not show any consideration towards anyone. Rather, it is the opposite that is true.

There are many people who are suffering and who have spent years on a waiting list for organ donation. The work carried out by medical staff in our hospitals is commendable (such as in the renal unit among others) and they do their best to ensure that their patients have a longer life expectancy with the least possible suffering.

The vocation of healthcare workers in our hospitals must be taken into account. They face constant challenges, mostly in the renal unit, where the wards are packed with patients. That is why I have appealed and spoken several times for the donation of organs to be changed from an ‘opt-in’ to an ‘opt-out’ system.

The situation in countries that use the ‘opt-out’ model is much better than those countries which use an ‘opt-in’ model. What is certain is that the ‘opt-out’ system will save more lives. I fully agree with this system. I am sure that the authorities will wish that more people will decide what happens to their organs when they die and the ‘opt-out’ model will facilitate the process.

I think that if we change the system, we will change our mentality. If organ donation becomes our starting point, human solidarity will become the norm. A system where everyone becomes an organ donor from the start would ensure that more people take a decision and register their choice as to whether they would like to be organ donors or not.

Healthcare workers face constant challenges, mostly in the renal unit, where wards are packed with patients - Ivan Bartolo

The ‘opt-out’ message ensures that humanity takes a decision in favour of organ donation by people automatically becoming organ donors. I too understand that not everyone is in favour of registering himself or herself as an organ donor.

Under the current ‘opt-in’ system, there is the possibility that the deceased does not want to be a donor; however, the family can choose to donate the organs on the deceased’s behalf. Or the opposite can happen, where the deceased had always wished to become a donor, however, he or she does not know how the procedure works and so that person never added his or her name to the register of donors.

We should be aware of these shortcomings if we think that organs should be used in accordance with people’s wishes. With the ‘opt-out’ system, we would be encouraging citizens to make a choice. An ‘opt-out’ system correctly categorises a huge percentage of the population regarding their choice of being organ donors.

Studies show that 80 per cent of people are in favour of organ donation. Let us be courageous and join forces with these countries that have changed the system, whereby our society can continue enriching its kindness and solidarity towards the common good.

It will make us more generous and altruistic and we can continue to strengthen our sense of solidarity.

Ivan Bartolo is the Nationalist Party spokesperson on poverty reduction and social housing.