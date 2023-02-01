In January, Malta began its two-year tenure as a member of the UN Security Council. This foreign policy milestone is the latest in our short history as a sovereign and independent state. It builds on others, such as Malta’s first term as a member of the UN Security Council in 1983, our membership of the European Union in 2004 and our first presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2017.

The common thread running through all these events is Malta’s aspirational foreign policy. A foreign policy that aspires to preserve peace, security, social justice and prosperity for all.

For over three decades since it was enshrined in our constitution in the late 1980s, Malta’s foreign policy has been guided by the principle of neutrality. As a mature and democratic nation, it would be amiss if we fail to reflect on what neutrality means in this day and age. This is not about asking whether neutrality is fit for purpose or not. It is about exploring and understanding where Malta stands in an ever-changing world.

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine brought with it a stark reminder that war on the European continent is not just a distant memory. The principles of the UN charter are at risk and need to be safeguarded. In the face of breaches of sovereignty, territorial integrity of other nations and blatant violations of the UN charter, remaining silent is not an option.

In taking forward our collective reflection on neutrality, we need to unpack what neutrality and being a neutral state, mean against the backdrop of what we are seeing in the world today.

Being neutral is sometimes understood as being passive or not taking a position. Far from it. Malta’s neutrality is about actively pursuing peace, security and prosperity. It does not prohibit us from calling a spade a spade; rather, it places greater responsibility on us to do so.

As foreign minister, ensuring that Malta remains a credible partner on the global stage is one of my top priorities. We should not shy away from calling out the injustices occurring around us, in Europe, in the Mediterranean and further afield, irrespective of who is at fault. Abiding by this premise guarantees Malta’s credibility.

Malta stands for peace, security, prosperity and social justice and we will continue to pursue these principles through our foreign policy.

Our principles are clear and so is our message.

I am committed to continuing to expand and deepen relations with countries in regions beyond the European continent. Last year, we inaugurated Malta’s first embassy in Brazil. Earlier in January, I had the privilege of visiting Accra and inaugurating Malta’s high commission in Ghana. Accompanied by a trade delegation, I also had the opportunity to see first-hand the opportunities for investment in Africa’s prosperity through trade, capacity building, knowledge sharing, upskilling and training. The ministry for foreign and European affairs and trade will continue to pursue these tangible efforts towards implementing our Africa Strategy (2020-2025).

In this respect, Malta will also continue to deepen multilateral cooperation with African countries in fora, such as the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Mediterranean is our home and will therefore remain a region at the very heart of Malta’s foreign policy. We will persevere in our efforts to strengthen the ties between both shores of the Mediterranean so that the Mediterranean region can enjoy the stability and prosperity of other regions.

We will also continue to advocate for the need to focus on the Mediterranean across multiple fora, including by encouraging our fellow EU member states as well as EU institutions to enhance engagement with the region.

Dialogue is essential to bridging gaps.

Guided by this principle, we will seek to deepen our engagement with our like-minded international partners. We will also continue to encourage a constructive approach among our partners who may not see eye to eye on many contentious issues.

It is this spirit that we will take with us in our term on the UN Security Council, particularly as we assume the presidency of the council for the month of February.

The UN Security Council members are the guardians of the international order we have all contributed to in the last 50 years. I can attest that Malta will persevere in our efforts to inspire other nations to seek dialogue when there is disagreement, to seek peace when there is war and, ultimately, to pursue progress and prosperity for all humankind.

Ian Borg is Minister for Foreign Affairs.