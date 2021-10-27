The Malta Cricket national team were victorious at the Marsa Oval last weekend after defeating Switzerland in the final.

The team skippered by Bikram Aroma had started their campaign in style after they defeated Gibraltar 61 runs in their opener.

Next up for Malta was a match against the Swiss in the group stages and it was Switzerland who prevailed in a tight encounter by a mere eight runs.

In fact, Switzerland managed to compile a competitive score of 150 runs for nine, with Asad Mahmood top-scoring for the Swiss with 33 runs.

That left the Maltese chasing 151 runs to secure victory. The home side came agonisingly close but could only manage 143 runs with Muhammad Bilal leading their run scorers with 35.

