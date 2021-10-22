The Malta cricket national team were off to a winning start when they beat Gibraltar in their opening match from the Valletta Cup that is currently being played at the Marsa Sports Ground.

Four countries are taking part in the tournament with Bulgaria and Switzerland joining Malta and Gibraltar in the competition. The four participating teams will face each other in a round-robin stage with the top two teams then progressing to the final with the other teams contesting the third-place play-off.

The Malta national team produced a strong showing against Gibraltar as they completed their 20 overs with a very competitive 213 for five.

