Malta and Croatia on Thursday discussed the potential of strengthening trade during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković at Castille.

Plenković is in Malta for the MED9 summit, being held in Malta on Friday.

The two prime ministers also discussed the economy, energy, climate change, and the war in Ukraine.

Both condemned Russia's invasion with Abela reiterating his appeal for peace talks.