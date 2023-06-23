A largely rejuvenated Malta put up a solid performance to beat Ukraine 14-7 on Friday in the first match of Group B of the 2023 European Championship qualifying round.

Inspired by the sound goalkeeping of Jake Tanti and a solid rearguard made for the right platform for victory.

Malta were the stronger side, basing their play on rapid shifting of the ball and accurate shooting.

Milan Cirovic’s side will meet Group favourites Germany on Saturday. The winner of the Group will qualify automatically for the Championships to be held in Tel Aviv next January. The best three runners-up from the four qualifying groups will also book their place in the finals.

