Malta cruised past lowly Andorra in their opening Group A game of the FIBA European Championship for small countries on Wednesday.

In a dominant display up and down the court where all but one player of the Malta roster scored, the Malta women put aside the fact that this is possibly one of the youngest selections the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) has ever sent up, and blew out an Andorra side who had just come off a 104-33 bruising against Ireland on Tuesday. This was no different as Malta won the game 79-30 After the last buzzer.

