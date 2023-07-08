MALTA 17
BULGARIA 6
(3-1, 5-1, 5-1 4-3)
The Malta U-15 waterpolo national team were off to a storming start in the men’s European Championships that are currently being held in Podgorica, Montenegro.
The team led by coach Jonathan Valletta and his assistant Ryan Coleiro produced a very strong display to see off Bulgaria 17-6 in their opening match from Group C.
Shailon Cutajar Casha was Malta’s star performer after hitting no less than five goals while Andre Aquilina notched a hat-trick.
The Maltese took control right from the opening session as two goals from Cutajar Casha, one from a penalty, and Sean Mifsud, enabled the team to take a 3-1 lead.
