The Malta U-15 waterpolo national team were off to a storming start in the men’s European Championships that are currently being held in Podgorica, Montenegro.

The team led by coach Jonathan Valletta and his assistant Ryan Coleiro produced a very strong display to see off Bulgaria 17-6 in their opening match from Group C.

Shailon Cutajar Casha was Malta’s star performer after hitting no less than five goals while Andre Aquilina notched a hat-trick.

The Maltese took control right from the opening session as two goals from Cutajar Casha, one from a penalty, and Sean Mifsud, enabled the team to take a 3-1 lead.

