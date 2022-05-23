Malta and Cuba have signed a cooperation agreement in the health and medical sciences sectors.

The agreement was signed on the fringes of a World Health Organisation meeting in Geneva by Health Minister Chris Fearne and his counterpart José Angel Portal Miranda.

The health ministry said the two countries will collaborate in research, best practices, primary healthcare, biotechnology, specialised staff training and medical sciences. 

 

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us