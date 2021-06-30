The Malta Cycling Federations is mourning the loss of Paul Attard, known as ‘Cinelli’ the age of 87 years.

Attard has been involved in the local governing body of cycling for many years and remained active in the sport despite his age.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that our Maltese Cycling Federation is in immeasurable mourning after the death of our friend and colleague Paul Attard is known to all as the “Cinelli” at the age of 87,” Malta Cycling Federation general secretary Joe Bajada said in a statement.

“Paul, who, as many know him, was a man with a golden heart and who loved cycling from an early age. Many cyclists know him as the person who used to keep them from behind the bike before the Time Trial races. Despite this great age, he remained active on the bike, something that attracted the admiration of many.

