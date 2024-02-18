Malta Dairy Products Ltd recently participated in the International Nutrition and Dietetics Conference 2024. The event, organised in collaboration with the Malta Leadership Institute (MLI), was attended by over 100 nutritionists from around the globe and served as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to exchange knowledge and insights into the latest advancements in the field of nutrition.

During the conference, titled ‘Fuelling Physical Resilience: The Vital Role of Nutrition’, Malta Dairy Products Ltd showcased its commitment to innovation, health and nutrition by presenting a comprehensive array of Benna Pro Milk products.

Isaac Zahra, food technologist at Malta Dairy Products Ltd, delivered a presentation, in which he explained the nutritional benefits and quality assurance measures inherent in Malta Dairy Products’ offerings, including the full Benna milk-based range.

The company also had a stand with a variety of its popular Pro Milk products for delegates to sample.

Zahra said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to showcase our dedication to nutritional excellence at the International Nutrition and Dietetics Conference 2024. Our participation underscores our unwavering commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, nutritious dairy products that contribute to their overall well-being.”

Malta Dairy Products Ltd extended its gratitude to the organisers of the International Nutrition and Dietetics Conference 2024 for facilitating “such a collaborative and enlightening” forum. The company said it remains steadfast in its mission to promote health and vitality through innovative dairy solutions.

For more information, visit www.benna.com.mt.