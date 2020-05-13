The 2020 Malta Darts Open has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local governing body of the sport announced in a statement yesterday.

The Malta Darts Association said that after it had decided to bring to an end all its competitions for the current campaign, it has also taken the decision to call off the annual tournament, that attracts a high number of international participants to our islands, that was scheduled to be held in November.

“Due to the present situation and following the cancellation of all competitions, four-, five- and eight-a-side as well as the Premier League for the 2019-20 season, with deep regret the MDA has decided to announce the cancellation of the Malta Open Darts competition which was to be held in November.

“All darts activities will resume afresh in the coming season at a later date to be announced as per health authorities advise.

“This decision has also been taken due to the uncertainty of the travel restrictions and social distancing taken by each and every country,” the MDA said.

The MDA made it clear that the welfare of its players and officials remain its primary concern,” the statement concluded.