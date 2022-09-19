Malta wrote a new page in the World Cycling history books when it was represented for the first time in the World Championships on Sunday 18 September 2022 in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.

Two cyclists of Maltese descent living in Australia, Daniel Bonello and Alexander Smyth took part in the Time Trial on the Wollongong circuit over a distance of 34.2km.

Bonello had a wonderful performance when he completed his two laps in a time of 44:57.14, while Alexander Smyth ended his race at 47:14.64. This Time Trial was won by Norwegian Tobias Foss in a time of 40:02.78. Stefan Kung of Switzerland finished second and Belgian Remco Evenepoel third.

More details here...