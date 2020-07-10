Malta international Emma Lipman will be donning new colours in the 2020/2021 season after leaving Florentia San Gimignano to put pen to paper on a deal with S.S. Lazio Women.

The Biancoceleste will be playing in the Serie B in the upcoming season after the algorithm system applied by the Italian FA promoted second-tier leaders Napoli and third-placed San Marino rather than Lazio, who were sitting in second place after the season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lipman is one of the early newcomers of the new season for Lazio after the arrivals of goalkeeper Emma Guidi from Roma Calcio Femminile (not affiliated with AS Roma) and veteran forward from Spain, Adriana Martin, who has previously featured with top clubs like Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

The Maltese player is likely to be joined by her fellow national team team-mate Rachel Cuschieri who is set to leave Dutch side PSV after agreeing terms with the Italian capital club.

It is understood that Cuschieri is set to travel to Italy in August when she is expecting to finalise her transfer.

This will be Lipman's fourth club in Italy after last year's spell in Tuscany and previously at Hellas Verona, with a one-year spell at the other Rome-based club, AS Roma in 2018.

In fact, in moving to the blue side of Rome, Lipman will be now joining the list of several players who have represented both top clubs representing Italy's capital including Franco Cordova, Lionello Manfredonia, Angelo Peruzzi, Roberto Muzzi, Sinisa Mihajlovic and Alexandar Kolarov.

Last season, Lipman was a crucial figure at Florentia as prior to the premature end to the campaign, the club was sitting fifth in the Serie A on 24 points and was in the driving seat to clinch a final four spot in the Italian Cup after their first-leg win (2-1) over Sassuolo in the quarter-finals.

The English-born defender is eligible to represent Malta and in fact she has already been part of five UEFA Women's Euro 2022 qualifiers, including in both home and away games against Italy.