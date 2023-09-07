Luke Tabone’s spell in Welsh football is off to a good start after impressing in his latest performance for Haverfordwest AFC.

The Malta defender, now club captain at Haverfordwest AFC, was named Player of the Match as his team defeated Colwyn Bay 2-1 in last weekend’s top-flight match – their first win of the season.

Tabone, who moved to Wales during the summer transfer window for a reportedly club-record fee of €8,000, was eventually listed in the league’s team of the week formation as well.

More details on SportsDesk.