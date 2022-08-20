Zach Muscat has decided to continue his career in Portugal as the Malta international has decided to join second-tier side SC Farense for the 2022/2023 season.

Muscat is at the back of a successful campaign at Casa Pia after contributing to the team’s first promotion to the top-tier in 83 years.

The Malta international played 28 league games during which they obtained 23 positive results including 15 clean sheets as well.

SC Farense will be Muscat’s third Portuguese club after playing for Casa Pia and S.C. Olhanense. Thus at Faraense he will bring with him plenty of domestic experience into a team that was relegated from the top-flight in the 2020-21 season.

Muscat’s new club opened the new campaign with a win and two draws so far.

