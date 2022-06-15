Malta international defender Zach Muscat was named in the Team of the Week of the UEFA Nations League’s Round 4 issued by popular livescore application, Sofascore.

Muscat, who contributed to Casa Pia's promotion to Portugal's top-flight during the 2021/2022 season, was included in a three-man backline alongside Ireland's Nathan Collins and Kaan Ayhan of Turkey.

The Malta defender registered a score of 8.2 on SofaScore after his solid showing against San Marino. Besides scoring the winning goal, Muscat had one clearance, one interception, one shot blocked, two successful tackles and no one dribbled past him.

