The Malta Digital Innovation Authority has appointed Kenneth Brincat as chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Brincat holds a master of science degree in human resources and training from the University of Leicester and is currently reading for a doctorate in business administration.

Previously, he held the role of chief operations officer within the Malta Business Registry.

Brincat succeeds Stephen McCarthy. 

