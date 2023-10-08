Head signalman Vincenzo Borg with the tool of his trade: a monocular telescope.

I was recently browsing through some family papers loaned for my perusal. It was like stepping into another world: Vincenzo Borg, an ordinary man but one whose competencies as head signalman were recognised by admiralty superintendents, HM Dockyard Malta.

These high-ranking ‘gods’ of the dockyard, with past illustrious naval careers, who directed the fates and livelihoods of thousands of employees, formally recorded their appreciation of Borg’s qualities and abilities, and repeatedly recommended him for career advancement. Was this practice widespread? It makes one wonder.

Borg was born on June 10, 1882. His mother died when he was four; he was raised by his sister Marietta Zammit of Strada San Nicola. He enrolled in the Royal Navy in 1904. His service record description was the following: five feet and seven inches tall, fresh complexion, brown hair, blue eyes, faint tattoo cross on each arm, can swim, Roman Catholic.

He was posted on HMS Hibernia, not the well-known veteran first rate that was then the second oldest ship after HMS Victory. Hibernia lives on among us in shape of the magnificent figurehead of the Irish Celtic god Dagda. ‘L-Arbanja’ to us, it harks back to the ancient appellations for Ireland: Ierne – Erin, Ivernia.

Michele Apap bought the hulk for demolition in 1902. Part of its timbers were sold to local bakeries and caused an outbreak of lead poisoning. Apap and his wife Blanche were noted philanthropists; they bequeathed large sums to charitable institutions after 1911. In 1917, Gio Batta Delia discovered part of a mast from the Hibernia at Marsa. This he carved into the image of the Immaculate Conception which is venerated at the collegiate church of St Paul Shipwrecked in Valletta.

When two Hibernias met briefly in 1902: the former HMS Achilles (left) and the venerable first rate of 1802.

The old Achilles of 1863 was towed to Malta to replace Hibernia as a depot/receiving ship/base ship/stone frigate. There is a unique photo showing the two Hibernias taken just before the elder one went to the breakers at Pietà. In 1904, Hibernia ex-Achilles became Egmont to release the name for a new pre-dreadnought then under construction. Borg was assigned to Egmont in 1904; it was towed to England in 1914. He served on her and subsequent Egmonts. The base ship was renamed HMS St Angelo in 1933.

The roof of the Auberge de Castille naval signalling station.

Signalling was a vital branch of the navy. Messaging by flag, semaphore and messenger pigeon were constantly delivered from Auberge de Castille Naval Signalling Station to ships in harbours and shore establishments. Signallers were highly literate, versed in nautical terms, discreet and trustworthy. Borg is seen in a group photo of signallers taken at Castille in August 1906. The men are photographed with the tools of their trade: monocular telescopes, binoculars, semaphore lamps, flag box, pigeon basket and, naturally, pigeons.

Vice-Admiral Frederic W. Fisher's handwritten letter recommending Borg for promotion.

There is a February 12, 1910 letter by Vice-Admiral Frederic W. Fisher, the first of 10 addressed to Borg by admiral superintendents. It is the only full recommendation written by a vice-admiral – the rest are typed by naval secretaries or chiefs of staff and then endorsed with remarks and signatures of the respective vice/rear admirals.

A very intelligent, conscientious, hard-working man with a firm grasp of his duties - Sir Arthur Limpus, Vice-Admiral between 1914-1916, describing Borg in a letter of recommendation

Fisher was the younger brother of the illustrious ‘Jackie’, who, among several other innovations, fathered the all-big-gun battleships, starting with HMS Dreadnought. The younger Fisher commended Borg for telephone duty at his office since 1907 and for acting as signalman on the admiralty schooner yacht Mavourneen (Irish for my darling) “while I have been away cruising”. Mavourneen had special moorings in front of Admiralty House on the Vittoriosa waterfront. Vanity Fair published ‘Uncle Bill’, a caricature of Frederic Fisher, in 1912.

The admiralty superintendent schooner yacht Mavourneen.

Fisher’s successor, Vice-Admiral Ernest A. Simons, reiterated praise for Borg for his sobriety: “thoroughly reliable and trustworthy – excellent at English and is strongly recommended for advancement”. He was appointed head signalman in 1912.

Vice-Admiral Sackville H. Carden described him as “thoroughly competent and most reliable”. Sackville Carden later commanded the Eastern Mediterranean Fleet under the leadership of a French admiral at the start of attempts to force the Dardanelles.

During the tenure of Vice-Admiral Sir Arthur Limpus between 1914-1916, Borg was described as a “very intelligent, conscientious, hard-working man with a firm grasp of his duties”. Prior to their shore (largely deserved) appointment, most admiralty dockyard superintendents would generally have gone up the ranks, held important commands and had seen action on land and at sea. Limpus had taken part in both Boer wars, including the Relief of Ladysmith and the Boxer Rebellion.

Letters of recommendation followed, but Borg did not advance beyond head signalman. Unlike the army, Maltese in the Royal Navy hardly ever advanced beyond chief petty officer rank.

Rear-Admiral George A. Ballard held the post between 1916 and 1918 – during the height of hostilities in the Mediterranean. To him fell the unpleasant task of downsizing the dockyard after the wartime boom. The men went on strike on May 17, 1917, over the 10 per cent war bonus which they deemed insufficient. Ballard anticipated the hardship that followed after the end of the war. As to Borg, “he has earned the approval of all officers on the staff”.

Ballard was succeeded by rear-admirals Brian F. Barttelot from 1919 to 1921 and John Luce between 1921 and 1924. Borg’s duties under Barttelot had been “heavy and onerous but have always been performed in a very efficient manner. He has plenty of initiative, is trustworthy and can be well recommended for a position of responsibility”.

Luce, in command of HMS Glasgow, had taken part in the South Atlantic battles of Coronel and the Falkland Islands. Before his Malta appointment, Luce contributed to the development of military aviation. As to Borg, “in an emergency he has always proved cool-headed and of immense value”.

Vice-Admiral Charles D. Johnson held the post between 1924 and 1926. He had been awarded the Crown of Italy Medal for service during the Messina earthquake of 1908. Borg was supervisor of the message room, there had been no complaints from the gunnery room, “although the work has considerably increased”.

Vice-Admiral Alexander V. Campbell had sat on a board set up to evaluate lessons learned from World War I. Borg was “eminently suitable for a position of trust”.

Vice-Admiral Francis A. Mitchell, in the post between 1928 and 1931, had served during the Dardanelles Campaign and subsequently drew up the Mitchell Report on its outcomes. He praised Borg, who “knows his work well and is very loyal”.

Vice-Admiral Matthew R. Best held the post between 1931 and 1934. He had been at Jutland and was appointed Commander-in-Chief America and West Indies Station after leaving Malta. He endorsed Borg: “His experience has been of great value to me, efficient and cheerful member of the VAM’s staff”.

The certificate from Buckingham Palace accompanying the medal sent to Borg.

Buckingham Palace sent Borg a medal authorising him to wear it in commemoration of the coronation of King George VI on May 12, 1937.

Borg served two other dockyard superintendents: Vice-Admirals Sir Wilfred F. French and Sir Wilbraham T. R. Ford. The latter took over in 1936 and served as admiral-in-charge, Malta, until January 1, 1942.

Ġuże Ellul Mercer recalled Ford in his Beneath the Flames: A Diary of the First Year of the War. Ford and his staff had moved from the dockyard to Lascaris. The following is Ellul Mercer’s diary entry for October 27, 1940:

“He [Ford] is a big man, built like a bastion, always tirelessly on the go. And, what’s more, he is never grumpy or moody like most of the top brass around here. He wears khaki trousers and shirt, without ribbons, medals or epaulettes. To see him go by reminds one of an old constable on holiday. It’s hard to believe that he is one of the top three who will decide the fate of Malta and its people.

“From time to time, he comes out of his office, which is close to where I work, lights up a cigarette, draws a hearty draft, and sets about teasing the janitors sweeping or otherwise working in the courtyard. I have seen him hide a bucket or broom behind a door, and then act as if he has no idea where they went when a janitor comes looking for them. And, after every prank, he bursts out laughing like a boy without a care in the world. Whenever one meets him, he is taking the mickey out of someone, repeating some silly phrase in Maltese, or teasing the menial workmen.

“He keeps his shirtsleeves rolled up, revealing a pair of heavily tattooed arms. He is as tough and strict with the English officers working under him as he is kind and gentle with the subordinates. It was terrifying once hearing him berate a commander for some minor infringement – the poor officer could have died for shame. As long as England has people like Sir Wilbraham Ford in command, she may yet win a war, which today, to me, appears lost.”

Borg passed away suddenly on March 1, 1941, while running the signal box at Sheer Bastion (il-Maċina). There was a final communication from a vice-admiral: a letter of sympathy to Mrs Borg at 171, St Dominic Street.

Admiral superintendent writing to Mrs Borg, expressing sympathy on the loss of her husband.

Acknowledgement

I would like to thank Anthony Buttigieg for permission to peruse the personal papers of his grandfather Vincenzo Borg, on which this article is based.