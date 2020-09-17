Malta is not interested in receiving more EU funds to accommodate more migrants, Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted.

The remarks, made when Abela greeted European Council president Charles Michel, were released on Thursday.

Abela said that while all members of the European Union agreed in principle on the need for solidarity, in practice some questioned whether solidarity should be shown in financial terms.

"We do not believe the problem will be solved by throwing more money at it," Abela said.

As a country, Malta did not want more money so it could accommodate more migrants.

The solution, he said, was in "burden-sharing". Malta is a front line state, but its border is the EU's border, and each state must therefore shoulder its responsibility, he said.

Abela said he also acknowledged the issue involved criminals, and hard stances were needed.

Malta has over the past months adopted a hard line, refusing to take in migrants except those rescued in its own search and rescue area by the AFM or where Malta is the closest safe port.