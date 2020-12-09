Malta has donated €25,000 worth of hand sanitisers, face masks and other protective equipment to the International Atomic Energy Agency.



The contributed equipment will be used by the IAEA’s Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, which responsible for the agency’s fight against COVID-19.



Malta’s permanent representation to international organisations in Vienna, together with the Directorate-General for Global Issues, International Development & Economic Affairs at the Foreign Affairs Ministry coordinated the donation.

The IAEA is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and to prevent the use of nuclear weapons. Although established independently of the United Nations, it reports to it and the UN Security Council.



The IAEA has delivered equipment to battle COVID-19 to 126 member states across the globe since the start of the pandemic, leveraging its already-established network in nuclear verification to help countries obtain personal protective equipment and PCR tests, among other things.



A spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Malta wanted to play its part to help other countries during the pandemic and had chosen to do so by donating equipment to an international organisation with a proven track record.



Malta has been a beneficiary of IAEA funding and expertise over the years, with an estimated €4m worth of projects implemented thanks to the agency, the ministry spokesman said. Those projects concern subjects such as cancer treatment, radiation protection, water collection and the safeguarding of Malta’s heritage.