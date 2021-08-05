The Malta Drag Racing Association organised the Night Event at the Ħal Far Raceway. A total of 55 cars took part in various classes.

Glenn Caruana won the Street Modified 3 Class while Matthias Caruana topped the Open 1 Class.

Mark Mallia was the winner in the Open 2 Class while Leslie Said placed first in the Index 8.5 Class.

Patrick Borg won the Motorcycle Super Street Class 1 and Matthew Attard was the winner in the Bracket 12.5 to 13 seconds.

Marius Muscat was the fastest in the Bracket 11.5 to 11.99 and Semira Galea took the honours in the Bracket 11.0 to 11.49 seconds.

