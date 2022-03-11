The Malta Drag Racing Association is organising a Run What You Bring event at the Ħal Far Raceway.

During this activity, everyone can race his car, either as an adventure, for testing and in preparation for the Enemed National Drag Racing Championship starting in the coming weeks.

There will also be trophies and prizes for some types of cars, including street legal cars.

On Sunday, the Island Car Club is hosting the first round of the England Insurance National Hillclimb Championship.

