Malta will face Moldova, Latvia and Andorra in the newly-launched UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The Maltese side were drawn in League C – Group 1 against three teams that are ranked lower than them – Moldova (110th), Latvia (117th) and Andorra (180th).

Ranked 87th in the world, Malta will head into this tournament in high spirits after winning their latest three games against Luxembourg (twice) and Estonia.

