In recent weeks, women’s football in Malta has been in the spotlight for many good reasons. Several players have signed deals overseas, with important clubs in competitive leagues and this has helped in raising awareness about the local movement.

Attention is growing at a useful time as the Maltese girls will be lining up against Italy in their upcoming Euro 2021 qualifier, tomorrow.

Last summer, the Azzurre were the surprise package of the 2019 Women’s World Cup after reaching the quarter-finals, beating favourites Australia and an experienced China side in the process.

This successful expedition in France has boosted the women’s game in Italy to the point that there are now talks about introducing a professional set-up for female players, which is for now inexistent in the Mediterranean peninsula.

The Italian top-flight league, the Serie A Femminile, is benefitting greatly from this attention, in particular due to the frequent visibility they now have on social media and TV.

The arrival of foreign players has also injected more quality in the championship which is destined to become one of Europe’s best.

Two players who this season will be plying their trade in Italy’s top-tier are Emma Lipman and Shona Zammit.

Lipman, who was handed her first competitive call-up after obtaining Maltese citizenship, is on the books of Florentia San Gimignano.

The English-born player is on the back of two other spells in Italy, namely at Verona and Roma, and is looking forward to face some familiar foes tomorrow.

“Whoever knows me, is aware that I am all about the bigger picture as I believe that things happen for a reason so facing Italy on my debut, a country where I have been playing for the past three years, is destiny,” Lipman told Times of Malta.

The 30-year-old defender had already played for Malta when a selection of the national team hosted Bolton Ladies last May and following that match, she was keen in renewing her international football story with Malta.

“It was a long process – after my trial in May, I was very grateful for the chance and felt so humble in meeting a lot of passionate people about the women’s game,” Lipman explained.

“I wanted to be part of it, even though I did not know how long it would take to complete the process.”

Should Lipman play against Italy, she would be crossing swords with her former Roma team-mates, Elisa Bartoli – the skipper of the Giallorossi – and Annamaria Serturini.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Elisa Bartoli – I learned so much from her, she has so much passion and pride,” Lipman said.

“She is an absolute example for the Italian’s game and I am so privileged to have had the chance to be her team-mate.

“Annamaria Serturini is another talented player, who has so much pace so she will be giving us a good test.

“In addition, Italy have other interesting players such as Cristina Girelli, Juventus’ no.10, who has great feet and good vision – but at the end of the day it is another test for us and football is played 11 vs 11.”

Meanwhile, Zammit penned a Serie A contract with Pink Bari with whom she already made her debut in their 1-1 draw against Tavagnacco.

Asked about her first impressions of her new club and the league, Zammit said: “The level of football in Italy is very different from ours because there is a lot of focus on the physical aspect.

“You need to step up your game in terms of fitness and intensity and once you are playing in such competitions, you realise that these details are all important.”

Zammit is expecting Italy to put up an attacking display as they look to confirm their status as one of the emerging realities in European football.

“Following their impressive World Cup, Italy are targeting these qualifiers as an important step in their development process and the hype about these games can only inject confidence into them,” the former Hibernians player said.

“I think that they will be implementing an offensive game where they will be looking to score a lot of goals due to the goal difference, but it is important that we stay focused to give a strong performance.”

Italy has not been the destination only for the aforementioned Maltese duo.

The 2019/2020 campaign will see two other players featuring in Italy, namely Nicole Sciberras and Martina Borg.

Sciberras, who is part of the 20-player list, has joined Juventus and is already a regular starter for the youth team, winning all first three league outings.

Borg, on her part, signed for Serie C side Sassari Torres and her move has already paid dividends for the Sardegna-based club after scoring in one of their opening two Coppa Italia matches against Caprera.

In the past, there have been two other Maltese girls who represented Italian clubs.

Last season, youngster Demi Magrin was on the books of Caprera while in 2017, Claudette Xuereb had joined Salento Women Soccer.

Xuereb is also part of the team that will face Italy as the Maltese will be looking to put on a commendable showing against the Azzurre.