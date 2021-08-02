Christian Spiteri, Malta’s highest-ranked competitive e-sports gamer (EA Sports FIFA) and winner of the first two seasons of the Malta BOV e-Premier League, has announced his retirement from competitive gaming.

In an open letter on his socials Monday, Spiteri confirmed plans for his future after announcing he would issue a statement back in June. He explained that his decision stems from the connectivity issues which caused his results to be “far below my expectations”.

