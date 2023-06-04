The Malta Childcare & Early Childhood Conference and Awards 2023 on Early Childhood Care, Childcare Centres and schools, and Education will reaffirm the right of every young child to quality care and education from birth and urges all delegates and attendees to renew and expand their commitment to and investment in ensuring access of all girls and boys to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education, so they are ready for primary education.

The Malta Childcare & Early Childhood Conference & Awards 2023 has four main goals in the area of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE):

• Develop ambitious, relevant, and culturally appropriate policies

• Install effective and accountable systems, multistakeholder partnerships and services

• Increase and improve investment in this area as an essential and integral part of countries’ strategies for attaining lifelong learning societies and sustainable development.

• Recognise, reward and celebrate outstanding achievers in the local childcare centres and award the best-of-the best.

Theme of the Conference: Progress, Challenges & Opportunities

Advancing the Early Childhood Agenda: Inclusive Innovative Dialogue & Upgrading local childcare education levels, which are aimed to stimulate discussion and collect experts’ inputs on key enabling factors to advance the childcare education agenda, health, safety, kid sports and physical development at early age. More specifically, the objectives of the conference include but are not limited to:

• Identify key strategies to enable local child care centres to improve and expand their services for children from preconception to age eight

• Mobilise resources at all levels (local, global, regional, national, provincial and municipal)

• Expand the number of childcare centres with ECCE/ECD policies and action plans and ensure their full implementation

• Increase support for planning, implementing and improving ECCE services to ensure they are effective and sustainable

• Develop a concrete, feasible, and effective Implementation/Action Plan for the improvement and upgrading childcare centres in Malta and Gozo (progress, challenges and opportunities)

These awards recognise the front-line educators and carers at the very heart of Malta’s early childhood education system. Awards honour the outstanding achievements of individuals, organizations and local governments who provide or support the delivery of exceptional early care and learning (ECL) services. Award recipients must demonstrate their excellence in supporting children’s development and their commitment to improving and enhancing relationships with children, families and their community.

Who is eligible?

Nominees must be an individual currently working in the early childhood education and care sector in Malta and Gozo. The nominee must have completed an early childhood education course, care degree or diploma, and must have worked in an early childhood setting (birth to eight years of age) for a minimum of two-three years.

This unique event is organized and presented by Dynamic Events Ltd, your event planners and management company, with a diverse business corporate PR services supported by leading and trusted local business organizations, partners and vendors.

For more details contact Margaret Brincat on 9940 6743, margaret@dynamiceventsmalta.com or visit www.dynamiceventsmalta.com.