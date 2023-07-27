Malta obtained their first point in the EHF EuroHockey Championship Division Three as they held Lithuania 2-2.

It was a match in which the Maltese played very well although it was only in the fourth quarter that they managed to restore parity after a late rally.

Despite being 2-0, the Maltese didn’t throw away the towel and managed to obtain a very important point.

The first three quarters were very positive for Lithuania who scored twice through Rafal Stankevic and Matvidas Pocevicius.

