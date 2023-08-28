The Eastern Region of Malta has been designated as the Culture Region 2024 and local councils within are being allocated a total of €250,000 for cultural activities next year.

The announcement was made by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Alison Zerafa Civelli, parliamentary secretary for local councils.

The East Region takes over from the South Region, which drew up a cultural calendar for this year. The South Region has held 14 cultural events this year and is planning a further nine.

Zerafa Civelli said the events had helped promote an appreciation of Malta's culture and its preservation for the future.

Anthony Chircop, who heads the East Region, said the activities to be held next year will promote the unique identity of the region, its traditions, history and diversity.

The East Region is made up of Birkirkara, Pembroke, Swieqi, Pietà, Għargħur, Lija, Msida, Ta’ Xbiex, St Julian's, Sliema, Iklin and Gżira.