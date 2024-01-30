Malta’s “impressive” recovery from the pandemic has also brought about greater pressures on the country’s infrastructure and a rise in income inequality, the International Monetary Fund said in its annual assessment published on Tuesday.

The report noted how Malta’s post-pandemic recovery was largely supported by “large inflows of foreign workers, allowing rapid labor force growth”.

While this has brought about significant economic growth, it warned that “the provision of physical infrastructure (e.g., roads) and public services (e.g., health) has not caught up with population growth”.

IMF also observed that income inequality and poverty risk appear to be on the rise, with the elderly population showing signs of being increasingly at risk since the pandemic.

The rate of income inequality - or the gap between high and low earners - has risen above the EU average since the pandemic, IMF said. Meanwhile, the overall risk of poverty is similar to that in the rest of the bloc at around 17%.

Phase out subsidies, IMF says, once again

While IMF expects Malta’s economy to continue to grow at a moderate pace, with inflation gradually easing over the coming years, it once again called on the government to phase out the energy subsidies.

The government is set to spend over €320m on energy subsidies this year alone.

These subsidies, the IMF argued, disincentivise energy savings and green investments and account for some 40% of Malta’s deficit.

The IMF had similarly argued for energy subsidies to be phased out in several previous reports.

In its most recent report, the IMF noted that Maltese authorities stood firm on this recommendation, saying that “they did not, however, agree with allowing greater pass-through of market energy prices to consumers, whilst stressing the importance of investments in renewable energy sources”.

In a Facebook post reacting to the report, Prime Minister Robert Abela described the energy subsidies as “crucial”, saying that their cost would not prevent the government from investing further in the country.

Abela noted that the IMF had praised Malta’s economic leadership, saying that Malta is set to have one of the highest levels of economic growth in Europe.

Property market slows, anti-money laundering measures strengthened

Meanwhile, the property market is showing some signs of slowdown, with residential property prices “decelerating” and real estate transactions dipping.

More broadly, the IMF welcomed Malta’s progress in improving its anti-money laundering framework, finding that monitoring has been boosted and risks reduced across most sectors.

It also called on Malta to develop a roadmap for the implementation of the global minimum corporate tax regime.

Malta had previously announced that it would be delaying the introduction of this measure, which is expected to impact some 660 multinational companies with a base in the country.